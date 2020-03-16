Iran Mehrabad Int’l Airport decreases 80% of flights to contain COVID19

Every year, the number of flights at Mehrabad International Airport hit 400 at the end of the Iranian calendar year.

Speaking to IRNA, an official in Mehrabad International Airport Ebrahim Moradi said efforts are underway to disinfect all equipment and installations.

In addition to the fact that Iranian Health Ministry staff check all passengers, all terminals are also equipped with thermal imaging system to trace the virus.

He added that a number of companies have been assigned to disinfect all equipment before and after flights.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

He added that 4,996 infected Iranians have recovered so far.

