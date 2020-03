Mehdi Roomnani Kianoush Jahanpour went on to say that the benefactor has donated various medical equipment in this regard.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

