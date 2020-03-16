Tehran Mayor urges counterparts to cooperate in anti-corona fight

The full test of Pirouz Hanachi's message follows:

In the name of God,

First of all, I would like to offer my greetings to all the mayors of the metropolises around the world, especially those who are struggling with the coronavirus crisis these days, and wish the citizens of their cities good health and wish everyone the best of luck in the fight against coronavirus.

In today's world, crises turn global rapidly. In such a world, the fate of no nation is completely separate from others. The rapid spread of coronavirus disease in various countries, the damages inflicted on citizens’ health and mental security, and the harm done to the global economy show that different states cannot remain indifferent to the crisis in a particular part of the world.

Living in a world with global crises requires revision and patterns of national governance and reconsideration of the proportion of national affairs to global affairs. To manage globalized crisis such as communicable diseases, environmental threats, weapons of mass destruction, immigration, various forms of terrorism, racism, and extreme nationalism and such like, the world needs to change its policy-making pattern at the international level and global responsibility.

This is while according to the reports of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published in 2017, the average share of wealth held by the top 10% of households in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is 50%. There is an extremely unequal distribution of health, educational and medical resources; and many countries suffer from the complications of underdevelopment.

Poverty, underdevelopment, and lack of education and health are equal to a greater and ability to cope with the crises. We cannot ignore the contribution of global policies to the persistence of poverty and underdevelopment in many countries.

Iran, for example, is currently facing the coronavirus crisis under the most severe and unjust economic American-imposed sanctions.

Due to the sanctions, different countries and different companies refused to trade with Iran. As a result, the country's capability to provide the health, medical, and hospital infrastructures needed to combat the disease has diminished.

Nevertheless, Tehran, with more than 8.5 million people, more than 1500 subway cars, 5,000 buses, and 60,000 taxis are being, directly and indirectly, disinfected.

More than 200 groups of firefighters and people of municipal utilities are disinfecting municipal roads and public places. More than 50 crisis niches are each being equipped with 70 hospital beds by the municipality for patients care during their convalescence. There are more than 20 homeless shelters in Tehran, and the homeless are being protected against the coronavirus in these shelters.

Through advertising and talking to the people, we have reduced traffic load by up to 60% and the city. We have closed more than 500 cultural sites, 900 sports centers, and 42 markets across the city right at the eve of the Iranian New Year (March 20). We provide basic food and sanitation needs of the people through 250 stores and bazaars across the city.

According to the protocols of the Health Ministry, we have banned segregation of waste. Every day, we collect more than 2,000 tons of additional garbage in Tehran and bury it in a separate place after separating hospital waste from the rest. Our sympathetic medical experts and staff are active with all their power curb the coronavirus crisis as fast as possible.

Nevertheless, we Iranian executives feel with all our heart the negative effects of the sanctions and the injustice that have targeted the Iranian people for decades and have created innumerable obstacles on the way of development of the country.

Our resources to provide pharmaceutical medical and healthcare needs have become severely limited. Such confrontation with Iran continues to be pursued in line with policies that have a preferred the electric electoral interests of a particular group in the United States over the national interests and global responsibilities

Today, in order to overcome globalized crises, we need politicians who pursue their national interests only through the context of global responsibility.

Today, cities are suffering the most blows since they have failed to assume global responsibility. As the closest political representatives to the society and democracy at the micro level, urban leaders in most cities can cross the boundaries of the injustice and inequality through joint and decisive policy-making and play an important role in demanding and institutionalizing the idea of global responsibility. They can pioneer the alliance for global responsibility.

Tehran Municipality extends a hand toward the mayors of major metropolises of the world. It is totally ready to put on its agenda ay program needed to proceed in this path.

Maybe the coronavirus can pave the way for a historic change in the global management in a world, in which crises have become global.

