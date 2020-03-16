Leading Composer cautions Iranian people to take health recommendations seriously

In an interview with IRNA, Nader Mashayekhi noted that these days when Iranian society, like many countries, is infected with the coronavirus, my responsibility and all my compatriots is to cut the chain of the disease by listening carefully health messages and recommendations and not take the coronavirus for granted.

He added that while the concept and meaning of health as the main movement of the social activities has been based on the community, it is necessary to stay at home with respect to our share, responsibility and social duty in the fight against corona and take the advice of medical officials and staff seriously.

