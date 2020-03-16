Iran’s foreign trade hits $80b in 11 months

Iran’s exports during the 11-month period stood at $38 billion while the country’s imports from different countries in the mentioned period was about $40 billion, according to the report.

The statistics suggest that the country’s non-oil exports amounted to near 125 million tons of commodities valued at around $38.5 billion.

The figure shows a 17.61% increase in terms of weight and a 4.48% decrease in terms of value compared to figures from the same period last year.

The statistics also showed a 10.84% of increase in terms of weight in the country’s imports of commodities while they said the imports registered a 2.31% growth in terms of value compared to the preceding year.

Basic goods accounted for some 65% of the country’s imported commodities during the mentioned period.

China, with a 23% share of Iran’s exports which has exported some $8.8 billions of commodities from the country, was the main importer of the Iranian goods.

Iraq, Turkey, the UAE, and Afghanistan were other main destinations for Iranian commodities following China.

China also exported some $10.1 billions of goods to Iran to have a 25.3% share from the country’s import market being the main exporter of goods into Iran.

The UAE, Turkey, India and Germany were other main exporters of goods into Iran following China.

