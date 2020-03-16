Chinese spox: US sanctions has limited Iran's ability to fight epidemic

Geng Shuang made the remarks in reaction to US medicinal sanctions on Iranian people.

Calling the US sanctions unilateral and inhumane, Shuang said that the people and the government of Iran are fighting with the COVID-19, but the US sanctions slows them down and has negative effects on purchases Iran needs to order from other countries or financial assistance to Iran.

He said that China wants all the other countries to remove their sanctions on Iran and stop interfering with Iran’s efforts to stem the epidemic and curb extent of damages to the country’s economy and livelihood of the people.

He said that China has close relations with Iran in fighting the disease. China has sent medical equipment, including testing kits, to Iran, and also sent its Red Cross doctors to Iran to help the people.

He added that China is ready to provide Iran with aid.

He urged the world community to cooperate with Iran to curb the disease and jointly safeguard the regional and international safety.

A total of 13,938 have been infected with the coronavirus in Iran, 724 of whom have lost their lives.

Some 4,790 of whom have survived and were discharged from hospitals.

