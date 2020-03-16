Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani agrees with virus checkpoints in 11 provinces

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday agreed with a proposal to set up checkpoints to control oncoming traffic in 11 provinces amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

- IME weekly trade tops $547m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 417,013 tons of commodities valued at over $547 million were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended March 12).

- Iran stresses need for lifting US ‘cruel’ sanctions against nations

President Hassan Rouhani emphasized the need for lifting US “cruel” sanctions against other nations amid coronavirus pandemic.

- Iran’s army launches drills to prevent coronavirus spread

The Iranian Army has begun drills to prevent and monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

- Saudi Aramco 2019 profit slides 20.6% on lower crude prices

Saudi Aramco reported Sunday a 20.6 percent drop in 2019 net profit due to lower crude prices and production levels, in its first announcement as a listed company amid an escalating price war.

- Iran futsal player nominated For 2019 World Best Young Player

Iranian futsal player Salar Aghapour from ‘Mes Sungun Varzaghan club’ has been nominated for the Best Young Player in the World category.

- IIDCYA launches intl. painting contest on new virus

Khorasan Razavi branch of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) has launched an international painting contest to promote personal and group health to fight against the new virus, the institute announced on Sunday.

- Iranian boxer Shahbakhsh dreams of winning Olympics medal

Iranian boxer Danial Shahbakhsh is going to write his name into history book by winning a medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

- Iran’s 9-month non-oil GDP growth at 1.3%: CBI

Iran's gross domestic product, excluding the oil sector, has registered a positive growth rate of 1.3 percent in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 -December 21, 2019), IRIB reported, quoting the governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

- Lockdown ruled out as coronavirus cases reach 14,000

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will not be put under lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the country’s tally of confirmed cases climbed to 13,938 on Sunday and the death toll totaled 724, officials announced.

- Selloffs continue thrashing Tehran stocks

Tehran stocks took another beating on Sunday as bruising selloffs that have persisted since March 7 continue to hit a broad range of stocks.

- Int’l community urged to ignore US sanctions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry called on the international community to disregard the United States’ sanctions against Tehran, while the country is grappling with the global pandemic of the new coronavirus.

