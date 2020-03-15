Official terms US sanctions as destructive virus infecting int'l relations, laws

Seyyed Majid Tafreshi made the remarks in a meeting with Japan's Ambassador in UN European Office Okaniwa Ken late on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Iranian side raised various issues including continuation of mutual legal and judicial talks, identifying secondary, unilateral and extra-resolution sanctions as destructive viruses imposed on the international relations and law, need for ending instrumental use of human rights mechanism, especially under political resolutions against countries, possibility of canceling Olympic games in Japan if efforts to curb coronavirus fail, assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani as a condemned act in international law as well as the assassination of a Japanese admiral by the US 77 years ago.

Japanese ambassador, for his part, hailed good relations with Iran and the 90th anniversary of forging diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying that Japanese prime minister visited with President Rouhani three times last year.

Voicing his country's concern over implementation of JCPOA, Japanese envoy said that his country is aware of Iran's cooperation with IAEA.

Ken stressed the need for efforts to ease tensions, saying that Japan is trying to prevent politicization of human rights issues and promote legal and judicial dialogues with Iran.

