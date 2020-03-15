Mar 15, 2020, 8:38 PM
Supreme Leader thanks Iranian officials engaged in combating COVID-19

Tehran, March 15, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message on Sunday appreciated the attempts by the National Headquarters of Managing Coronavirus as well as Ministry of Health and Medical Education, strongly calling for implementing the orders of the Headquarters and the Ministry.

Iran's national campaign to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is based on scientific backup along with religious, humanitarian and Jihadi motives, the Supreme Leader added.

He further added that the campaign could turn the threats into opportunities.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 4,790 people out of a total of 13,938 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 724 have succumbed to death.

