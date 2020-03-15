Supreme Leader thanks Iranian officials engaged in combating COVID-19

Iran's national campaign to contain coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is based on scientific backup along with religious, humanitarian and Jihadi motives, the Supreme Leader added.

He further added that the campaign could turn the threats into opportunities.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 4,790 people out of a total of 13,938 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 724 have succumbed to death.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish