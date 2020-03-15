Iran exports 50,000 tons minerals through Chabahar Port

Speaking to IRNA, Hossein Shahdadi said this year for the first time mineral products, construction materials, agricultural products and bitumen have been exported through Chabahar Port.

Characteristics of Chabahar Port like strategic unloading and loading equipment, low port costs and disciplined shipping lines have facilitated exports, he added.

He noted that rich mines and cement and clinker producing factories, export capacity of fisheries and agricultural products and short distances are considered as a good opportunity for exports through this port.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's special attention and the efforts made by President Hassan Rouhani's government have accelerated developing Makran Coasts, especially Chabahar Port, in a way that five big ships carrying basic goods, including wheat, barley, soybean, and corn took berth in one week.

The geographical location and the current atmosphere in Iran for developing Chabahar Port have made the Iranian port play a major role in national and international arenas.

