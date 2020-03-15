Iran, Oman discuss fighting COVID-19, parliamentary ties

The meeting was held in the wake of the phone conversation between Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Khalid Al Maawali and in line with following up agreements.

Both sides discussed the latest development with regard to friendship groups and coronavirus.

Nouri Shahroudi appreciated the bilateral cooperation with Oman in fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 4,790 people out of a total of 13,938 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 724 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,209 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 113 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

