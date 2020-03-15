UAE FM underlines solidarity with Iran in fight against COVID-19

Zarif also appreciated Emirati top diplomat for his solidarity and also UAE’ contributions.

Zarif described coronavirus as a global issue which requires all countries’ determination and cooperation.

Zarif earlier in a phone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov discussed issues related to the outbreak of coronavirus in the region and the world.

They also reviewed the importance of establishing collective cooperation among all states.

Zarif praised the aid rendered by Azeri government and people.

Iranian diplomat referred to US’ cruel and unilateral sanctions as an impediment in fight against dangerous coronavirus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 4,790 people out of a total of 13,938 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 724 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,209 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 113 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish