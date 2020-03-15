Iran, Kuwait call for joint cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Referring to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus and the need to tackle this ominous phenomenon worldwide in the context of regional and international coordination and cooperation, Irani stated that the US' cruel and unilateral and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian people are now the main impediment to advance coronavirus prevention programs and the supply of medicines and medical equipment needed in the Islamic Republic.

Those who have imposed these sanctions on the hard days have shown their ugly and inhuman face more than ever before, he said.

The Iranian ambassador to Kuwait also voiced Iran's readiness to accept health and medical aid from other humanitarian institutions.

The head of the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society, for his part also said that countering the spread of the virus requires international cooperation and coordination, and the efforts of all governments to contain these dangerous conditions are very vital in this end.

