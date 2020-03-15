Zarif: US cruel sanctions major obstacle to fight against coronavirus

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Elmar Mammadyarov, on Sunday afternoon held a telephone conversation on the outbreak of coronavirus in the region and the world and discussed the need to adopt collective cooperation among all countries in fight against the virus.

During the telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister, while appreciating the aid of the Azeri government and nation, called the US' cruel and unilateral sanctions an important obstacle to our country's fight against this dangerous virus, and noted that Iran and the world will go through this difficult phase.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif has been widely consulting both by telephone and by using the capacity of social networks to explain Iran's conditions to different countries.

