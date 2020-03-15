Mar 15, 2020, 5:27 PM
Ambassador: US sanctions restricting Iran's ability to confront coronavirus

Moscow, March 15, IRNA- The Islamic Republic of Iran's ambassador to the Russian Federation said the US' cruel and illegal sanctions have restricted Iran's ability to counter the Coronavirus in Iran.

According to IRNA Sunday, Kazem Jalali added that the coronavirus outbreak has sounded a worldwide alarm because the virus does not know the boundaries and has ruthlessly attacked humanity.

He went on to say that combating this disaster would require humanity's joint action. "Either we all fail, or we defeat coronavirus with global determination."

The Iranian ambassador also referred to his recent talks with Russian officials and other ambassadors, saying that the international community must come to their senses and end the disgraceful, illegal and cruel US sanctions that are crimes against humanity because the sanctions have limited financial resources and power of Iran to confront coronavirus.

