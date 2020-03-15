Mar 15, 2020, 4:18 PM
Rouhani: Gov't standing by medical personnel to combat coronavirus

Tehran, March 15, IRNA – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the government is firmly standing by the medical personnel to fight against the spread of the coronavirus nationwide.

The President added that Iranians warmly appreciate steps taken by the medical staff in this regard.

The government is committed to provide its health care personnel with the required equipment and facilities, he further added.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 4,790 people out of a total of 13,938 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 724 have succumbed to death.

