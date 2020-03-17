Iranian actress advises people to stay at home to contain coronavirus outbreak

Marzieh Boroomand is an actress and director, known for Alo!Alo! Man joojoo-am (1995), Shahr-e mooshha (1986) and Morabbaye shirin (2001).

Speaking to IRNA correspondent, Boroomand on her contribution to to upgrade the public knowledge how to contain coronavirus outbreak, said: " first, I felt the outbreak of the virus and the physicians advice to stay home, so I could talk through internet, social networks, cyberspace and with the release of several Instagram posts, I asked people to control this common corona epidemic.

With the help of a group of filmmakers, physicians and social activists and puppeteers, we collected medical equipment to help the nurses fighting on the front-lines.

She added that a national institute called "Iranian Therapeutic Assistance Foundation" has been set up.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Monday that 14,991 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 853 of them have succumbed to death.

