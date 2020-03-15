Iran FM urges world counterparts to halt US “economic terrorism” against Tehran

In separate meetings on Sunday, Zarif’s assistants delivered his letters to the ambassadors and heads of the missions.

During the meetings, the Iranian diplomats briefed the other sides on the latest developments in Iran’s fight against coronavirus outbreak as well as the way in which US unilateral sanctions against the country impeded this campaign.

Noting that the US sanctions are the main obstacle against influential battle against the epidemics in Iran, the Iranian diplomats urged the international community not to recognize and implement these illegal sanctions.

Zarif had earlier sent the same letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In his letters to his counterparts and the UN chief, Zarif noted that despite all the scientific capabilities and commitment of the health system of Iran in the fight against the epidemics, the US unilateral sanctions have affected the legal trade of medicine, medical equipment and humanitarian supplies, hampering Iran’s campaign against the outbreak.

The Iranian minister referred to the impact of the US sanctions on Iran’s oil sales as well as the country’s exports of other commodities by state and private sectors and the subsequent reduction of the country’s incomes and ability to provide the subsidy required for the basic commodities needed by the Iranian citizens.

He criticized the inaction of the international community and called on the United Nations and its member states to help stop US “economic terrorism” against Iran.

