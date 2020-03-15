Mar 15, 2020, 3:30 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83715484
0 Persons

Tags

Belarus diplomat terms Iran close friend, regional partner

Belarus diplomat terms Iran close friend, regional partner

Tehran, March 15, IRNA - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas described Iran as a close friend and a regional partner.

Dapkiunas made the remarks Saturday in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari.

He expressed hope for the Iranian government and people to pass the difficult situation resulted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, Yari referred to the 27th anniversary of Iran-Belarus diplomatic ties.

He also pointed to Belarus' rotating presidency in Eurasian Economic Union as a suitable capacity for developing cooperation.

Both sides also discussed cooperation in political and economic fields.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =