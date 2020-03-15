Belarus diplomat terms Iran close friend, regional partner

Dapkiunas made the remarks Saturday in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari.

He expressed hope for the Iranian government and people to pass the difficult situation resulted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Meanwhile, Yari referred to the 27th anniversary of Iran-Belarus diplomatic ties.

He also pointed to Belarus' rotating presidency in Eurasian Economic Union as a suitable capacity for developing cooperation.

Both sides also discussed cooperation in political and economic fields.

