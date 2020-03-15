Mar 15, 2020, 2:49 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83715436
0 Persons

Tags

Official: COVID-19 infection toll hits 14,000

Official: COVID-19 infection toll hits 14,000

Tehran, March 15, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 4,790 people out of a total of 13,938 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 724 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,209 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 113 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 251 new cases in Tehran, 84 in Qom, 43 in Gilan, 126 in Isfahan, 67 in Alborz, 72 in Mazandaran, 22 in Qazvin, 41 in Semnan, 25 in Golestan, 143 in Razavi Khorasan, 9 in Fars, 52 in Lorestan, 36 in East Azarbaijan, 32 in Khuzestan, 36 in Yazd, 32 in Zanjan, 27 in Kordestan, 13 in Kermanshah, 7 in Kerman, 11 in Hamedan, 6 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 7 in Hormuzgan, 18 in South Khorasan, 6 in North Khorasan, 18 in Ilam, 27 in West Azarbaijan been affected by virus.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 2 =