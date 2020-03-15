Official: COVID-19 infection toll hits 14,000

Jahanpour said that 1,209 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 113 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 251 new cases in Tehran, 84 in Qom, 43 in Gilan, 126 in Isfahan, 67 in Alborz, 72 in Mazandaran, 22 in Qazvin, 41 in Semnan, 25 in Golestan, 143 in Razavi Khorasan, 9 in Fars, 52 in Lorestan, 36 in East Azarbaijan, 32 in Khuzestan, 36 in Yazd, 32 in Zanjan, 27 in Kordestan, 13 in Kermanshah, 7 in Kerman, 11 in Hamedan, 6 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 7 in Hormuzgan, 18 in South Khorasan, 6 in North Khorasan, 18 in Ilam, 27 in West Azarbaijan been affected by virus.

