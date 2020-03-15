Iran; Manufacturer of diabetes medicine

Exenatide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 receptor agonist) also known as incretin mimetics. It works by increasing insulin release from the pancreas and decreases excessive glucagon release. Exenatide was approved for medical use in the United States in 2005.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the company Mojtaba Tabatabaei said on Sunday that the products his company produces are basic and very expensive and have not been imported over past 15 years, adding, "We were able to meet the needs of the country, we are happy to have our products imported into the world markets and exporting as well."

"Every medicine that comes on the market has a definite life span, most medicines have a 5-year and a 7-year life span, so a pharmaceutical company is going to have to live and Stay dynamic, have new products on hand, we have about 10 new products in our production plan for the next 3 to 5 years.

For the next 5 years, some of the products "we produce are now being replaced with new ones. We also have selected a few new products for new treatments that we will introduce into the drug market" in the next 3 to 5 years, Tabatabaei added.

The main resource of a knowledge-based company is knowledge. This company is focused on knowledge creation, acquisition, learning, use, sharing, integration, exploitation, and protection in order to achieve economic and social performance.

