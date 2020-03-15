Minister orders schools to open social network accounts for online education

The minister advised the schools to select the social media that fits their needs.

Mohsen Haji-Mirzaee had already written in his Twitter account that education cannot be shut down. Schools should implement programs necessary to pursue online education through social media.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools and universities in order to stop the spread of the potentially fatal coronavirus.

Kianoush Jahanpour, the head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said on Saturday that 12,729 people have so far been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Iran, 611 of whom have died.

He added that 4,339 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

