Iran Army initiates corona campaign aiming to contain epidemic

On Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Ali Khamenei assigned Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri to establish a medical base to fight the coronavirus deemed "biological warfare”.

Another drill with the same goal was started in East Azarbaijan and Ardebil provinces, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

The commander of the Army in East Azarbaijan, Brigadier-General Eesa Mirzaee said that the Army has already taken preventive measures by setting up makeshift hospitals and helping medical companies boost emergency products, disinfecting garrisons and streets, and distributing disinfectants among people.

