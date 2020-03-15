China sends two other specialists to Tehran

One of the two doctors is specialist in respiratory system and the other one is from the examination ward of a Chinese hospital. They left China on Saturday evening.

The first group of Chinese doctors were sent to Iran on February 29 and are going to stay in Iran until March 29.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 12,729 people have so far been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Iran, 611 of whom have died while 4,339 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

