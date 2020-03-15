Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 15

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani agrees with virus checkpoints in 11 provinces

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday agreed with a proposal to set up checkpoints to control oncoming traffic in 11 provinces amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

- IME weekly trade tops $547m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 417,013 tons of commodities valued at over $547 million were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended March 12).

- New rockets target Iraq base housing foreign troops

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources said, in a rare daytime attack.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran plans screening stations outside some cities

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran’s fight against the coronavirus is being "severely hampered” by U.S. sanctions as the country stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

- Over 50,000 children die every year in Yemen: Ansarullah

Yemen’s Houthi Ansaruallh movement says the years-long Saudi-led war and blockade on the impoverished Arab country has increased the infant mortality rate alarmingly.

- Iran secures 50th quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Iranian boxers Danial Shahbakhsh and Sha’ahin Mousavi won two Olympic quotas in Olympic boxing qualifier for Asia/Oceania, taking place in Amman, Jordan, to make them 50.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Comedy film “Motreb” leads Iran’s box office hits of the year

Iranian director Mostafa Kiai’s latest comedy film “Motreb” has become Iran’s box office hit of the year by grossing 380 billion rials (about $9 million).

- Iran unveils its first 6-speed manual gearbox

Iran’s top automaker, Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), has unveiled the country’s first domestically designed six-speed manual gearbox, IRIB reported.

- WHO says Iran’s strategies to control COVID-19 ‘in the right direction’

A team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), GOARN partners, Robert Koch Institute in Berlin and the Chinese Center for Disease Control concluded a technical support mission on COVID-19 to Iran on March 10, 2020.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran stocks open 3.3% lower

Tehran stocks plummeted more than 3.3% at the start of trading week on Saturday amid investors unwillingness to trade and anxious about uncertainty about future market developments.

- Iran seeks help from Int’l banks to fight coronavirus

The Ministry of Economy has sent requests to multilateral development banks, in which Iran is a member, for financial and non-financial assistance for controlling, combating and treating the coronavirus.

- Nearly 100 new deaths from coronavirus

Iran’s death toll due to the novel coronavirus outbreak rose by 97 new fatalities to 611 on Saturday, a health official announced.

