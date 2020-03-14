Iran wheelchair basketball team to attend 2020 Paralympics

Algeria from Africa, Canada and Colombia from the Unite States and UK, Spain, Germany and Turkey as representatives of European continent will participate in the event.

Iran, Australia, South Korea and Japan will also partake the event as representatives of the Asian continent.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics are an upcoming major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee. Scheduled as the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, it is planned to be held in Tokyo, Japan from August 25 to September 6.

9376**1424

