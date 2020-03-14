Mar 14, 2020, 10:08 PM
Iranian short film 'Trap' to compete in UK festival

Tehran, March 14, IRNA – Iran's short film 'Trap' written and directed by Mohammad Rahmati is to compete in the Discover Film Awards in the UK.

The cinematic work is the only Iranian film that is to vie at the event.

The festival is slated to be held in London on March 28th, 2020.

