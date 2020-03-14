Rouhani calls for taking collective measures in fight against coronavirus

No state is able to manage the dangerous crisis alone, the President added in the letter.

He further added that dealing with the situation for a country that is faced with many difficulties in accessing the international financial markets and in supplying the necessary goods is extremely hard.

Rouhani stressed the importance of lifting cruel sanctions imposed on the nations by the US amid the current global conditions as well as the development of common health protocols among the neighboring countries.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour stated on Saturday that 12,729 people have so far been infected with the deadly coronavirus in Iran, 611 of whom have died while 4,339 have recovered.

