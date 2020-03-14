Mar 14, 2020, 6:29 PM
Foreign Ministry holds meeting on ways to reduce coronavirus-originated problems

Tehran, March 14, IRNA - A meeting was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on "Exploring Ways to Reduce Problems Due to Coronavirus Outbreaks through International Interactions".

As part of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's efforts to reduce problems caused due to the outbreak of the coronavirus through international interactions, a meeting was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholamreza Ansari this morning and the directors of the various bilateral and international desks of the ministry.

The meeting discussed ways to accelerate taking medical supplies from other countries and international organizations, as well as the problems encountered along the route of crossing the joint border with neighbors.

Addressing the problems of Iranians living abroad and students studying in other countries was another issue raised during the meeting that was to be pursued through the embassies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

