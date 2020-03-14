Spox: Iran not to forget friends of tough times

Mousavi made the remarks on his official Twitter account in a reference to the countries which helped Iran in the battle against coronavirus outbreak.

He named many friendly countries which rushed to help Iran following Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s Twitter message and telephone conversation, as well as efforts made by the Iranian embassies.

Apart from aides from China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France and the UK, financial assistance and medical equipment have also been received from Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan Republic and Russia, Mousavi said.

He elaborated on the medical consignments received from China, saying the country has donated some 350, 000 different coronavirus test kits, nearly 2.4 million face masks, some 130,000 protective suits as well as many other medical equipment to Iran by eight cargo plane.

Noting that the collection of generous donations of people continues in China, Mousavi said that some 32,000 kilograms of different types of donations have been packed and are waiting the next flights.

The spokesman said that many countries and organizations have signaled readiness to send medical supplies to Iran or help provide access for the country to the much needed equipment.

He said that the people have been informed of some of these aid and will be also informed of any future one.

