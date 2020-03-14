Mar 14, 2020, 3:29 PM
Iran-Pakistan border closed for 2 weeks

Tehran, March 14, IRNA – The border of Iran and Pakistan is closed for two weeks, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi said on Saturday.

Rouhollah Latifi went on to say that the Iranian trucks are allowed to return to the country.

Pakistan has not officially announced when the ban on broader crossing will be removed.

