Iran secures 50th quota for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Danial Shahbakhsh and Sha'ahin Mousavi won the two quotas.

So far, Iran had won 2020 Tokyo Olympics quotas for karate, track & field, shooting, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, cycling, cross & bow, taekwondo, volleyball, karate, fencing, and boxing.

Iran will have one female karateka and four female shooters in the Olympics.

Saeed-Reza Keikha, the famous Iranian gymnast, has reached the final rounds of the pommel horse apparatus in Azerbaijan Republic, but the government of the country has decided to postpone the games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Iran has the potential to secure three quotas in table tennis (one in female, two in male competitions), one in swimming, three in canoeing, two in weight-lifting, and a few more in wrestling.

Iran might be able to break its record that took place in Rio 2016. Iran had 63 athletes at that time.

Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Some preliminary events in some sports will begin on July 22. The time may change due to the coronavirus outbreak.

