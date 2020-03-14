Mar 14, 2020, 12:16 PM
Iran produces 18.5m tons of steel ingot in 11 months

Tehran, March 14, IRNA – Major Iranian producers have produced some 18.5 million tons of steel ingot over the past 11 months of the current Iranian year.

The statistics show a 4% increase in comparison to figures from the same period last year.

The overall steel products of the country in the 11-month period stood at 12.3 million tons which registered a 7% growth compared to figures from the preceding period.

Iran is now placed among world’s top 10 steel producers which is expected to export at least 10 million tons of steel to the target markets.   

The country’s mining industry has projected a 31-million-ton steel output. Once met, it will set a record in the county’s steel industry.  

Based on Iran’s 2025 Vision Plan, the country’s steel output capacity is expected to rise to 55 million tons.

