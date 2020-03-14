World should get ready for crisis of century: Iran’s envoy

Bahram Qasemi wrote if coronavirus is supposed to make a difference in the world, which it will, it will be solidarity and cooperation against threats that know no borders.

Qasemi wrote Albert Camus’s La Peste (the Plague) has been surfaced due to the coronavirus outbreak.

He added Camus once wrote in a letter to one of his critics that La Peste, compared to L’Etranger (Foreigners) is transition from individual rebellion to collective action. Were there a passage of transition from L’Etranger to La Peste, it is solidarity and participation.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Friday that so far 11,364 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran, 514 of whom have died due to the virus. 3,529 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

