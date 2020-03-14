Iran does 6,000 coronavirus test a day

Ali-Reza Biglari told IRNA that the tests for coronavirus will reach 10,000 a day in the next one or two weeks.

Over 220,000 coronavirus test kits have been donated to Iran, about 80,000 of them have been used, he added.

Results of the tests declared within 48 hours, the IPI head said.

He noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has appreciated IPI and Iran's Ministry of Health for their efforts to launch and equip several laboratories within three weeks.

To diagnose coronavirus, chest CT scan is more accurately helpful than the test and the finding is based on sharing experience with the Chinese health officials, Biglari said.

Coronavirus outbreak started from China in Dec 2019.

About Iran's counter-coronavirus measures, Biglari said that the indigenous experts have been working on producing the virus test kits.

If the IPI confirms the experts' examination, then the related companies will produce 10,000 coronavirus test kits in Iran a day, Biglari stated.

In related developments, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on February 26 that the indigenous experts have achieved capability to produce corona test kits, but their achievements are under examination.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 5,400 have been killed mostly in China.

About 11,364 people in Iran have coronavius which killed 514 reportedly. Over 3,600 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

