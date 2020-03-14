Qatar’s 1st health consignment arrives in Iran

Following the phone conversation between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the follow-up made by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, the co-chairman of Iran-Qatar joint cooperation commission, the first shipment including over 5.5 tons health and medical items arrived in Tehran.

The consignment is supposed to be distributed to medical centers, hospitals and coronavirus management committee.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus while 3,529 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

