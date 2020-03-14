Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 14

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran asks for IMF loan to combat coronavirus

Iran said Thursday it has asked the International Monetary Fund for its first loan in decades to combat a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

- Iran to clear streets, check all for virus within 24 hours

Iranian forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours and all citizens will be checked for the new coronavirus in a bid to halt its spread, the military said on Friday.

- Iran: Trump must reassess US forces’ behavior in region

Iran said US President Donald Trump must reconsider behavior of occupying American forces in the region instead of leveling groundless accusations against other countries.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- U.S. tells allies to use virus as pressure tool

Iran said on Wednesday the United States has blocked the entry of food and medicine into the Islamic Republic through its unlawful sanctions, but shamelessly denies doing so.

- Taliban reject Afghan offer to free 1,500 prisoners

The Afghan government says it will free 1,500 Taliban prisoners, while delaying the release of another 3,500 that the militants say must be set free for talks to begin under a deal reached with the United States.

- Iran’s boxer Mousavi secures ticket to Tokyo Olympics

Shahin Mousavi from Iran earned a place in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran’s coronavirus cartoon contest receives submissions from over 40 countries

Iran’s We Defeat Coronavirus International Cartoon Contest has so far received submissions from 46 countries, the director of the Art Bureau’s Visual Arts Office, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, has said.

- Iran football federation’s elections deferred

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) elective General Assembly was postponed.

- Steel export up 28% in 11 months yr/yr

Iran’s export of steel during the eleven-month period from March 21, 2019 until February 19, 2020 has risen 28 percent compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Tehran seeks UN measure as COVID-19 death toll tops 500

Iran’s top diplomat has asked the United Nations to allocate resources to help Iran tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, as its death toll rose to 514 on Friday.

- Call for establishing special base to fight coronavirus

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a decree on Thursday, ordering the establishment of a “health and treatment base” to help stem the spread of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic in Iran.

- Gov’t to issue $720m Murabaha Sukuk

The government plans to sell 110 trillion rials ($720 million) in Murabaha Sukuk on Sunday to fund administrative bodies wanting to purchase goods and services.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish