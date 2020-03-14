Iranian, Serbian FMs discuss issues about coronavirus

Dacic voiced Serbian government and nation's solidarity with the Iranian people in the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as the US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus and 3,529 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

