Iranian artist runner-up in SICACO 2020 Contest

Anzali, March 13, IRNA – Iranian artist Sepideh Faramarzi ranked second among 485 artists from 60 countries in SICACO 2020 Contest which was held in South Korea.

The 2020 version of SICACO was themed as freedom and equality.

Faramarzi had earlier been selected as the best caricaturist in ‘Red Man’ festival, special award from Equal Rights and Gender Equality in ‘Equal Rights and Gender Equality’, and special awards from Italy and France.

According to SICACO official website, “The most creative cartoon will win the Grand prize of ＄3,000, Gold prize of ＄1,000, Silver prize of ＄500, Bronze prize of ＄300, selected works will be awarded.”

