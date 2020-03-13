Mar 13, 2020, 7:37 PM
Army commander: New domestic cars to disinfect public places

Tehran, March 13, IRNA - Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Friday that three new domestic cars have been designed and produced and will be used for disinfecting public places.

Heidari said that based on the requirements of anti-coronavirus committee and in line with increasing disinfecting machinery, Iranian engineers  have produced three new disinfecting cars with good quality.

He added that two systems will be installed on light vehicle with capacity of spraying to 20 meter and one of them on a heavy vehicle with capacity of spraying to over 30 meter.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour  said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus while 3,529 have also recovered.

