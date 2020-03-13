Army commander: New domestic cars to disinfect public places

Heidari said that based on the requirements of anti-coronavirus committee and in line with increasing disinfecting machinery, Iranian engineers have produced three new disinfecting cars with good quality.

He added that two systems will be installed on light vehicle with capacity of spraying to 20 meter and one of them on a heavy vehicle with capacity of spraying to over 30 meter.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus while 3,529 have also recovered.

