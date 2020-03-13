Chinese diplomat: China delivers health aid to Iran embassy

“I understand Beijing has been in close contact with friendly cities including Seoul, Tokyo, Yokohama and Tehran on COVID-19,” Shuang said addressing his regular daily briefing.

“At present these cities are facing an overwhelming challenge with strained resources for epidemic response,” he added.

“Beijing relates to their difficulties. It has decided to donate supplies to the four cities while meeting local needs to fight the virus.”

“As we learn from the Beijing municipality, the supplies for Tehran have been delivered through Iran's embassy in China, and the donations for other cities will soon be sent,” Shuang noted.

"I would like to point out that the virus is the common enemy of mankind and the pandemic knows no borders,” he reiterated.

“The donation of prevention and control supplies by the Beijing municipality is the epitome of the assistance Chinese local governments provided to foreign cities.”

Chinese diplomat went on to say: “China stands ready to provide assistance to the best of its capacity to countries in need while making every effort to combat the epidemic at home.”

Coronavirus outbreak started from Wuhan in China and has reached about countries such as the US, France, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Spain and the UAE.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus and 3,529 have also recovered.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shuang commented on the possibility of bringing virus by the US army to Wuhan, saying: "We firmly oppose the unfounded and irresponsible comments made by certain high-level US officials and Congress members on this issue to smear and attack China."

"The fact is, there are different opinions in the US and among the larger international community on the origin of the coronavirus," he added.

"China believes it's a matter of science which requires professional and science-based assessment."

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish