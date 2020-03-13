Iran Foreign Ministry elaborates its anti-COVID 19 measures

Speaking to reporters, Mousavi appreciated Chinese government and people for their aid.

It is an honor for the Foreign Ministry to be among the first bodies which stood by people in fighting coronavirus, he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry has put on the agenda supporting Iranian nationals in other countries, he said adding that during the period of the virus outbreak in China, all efforts were made for helping Iranian students in Wuhan.

After doing investigations, Iranian students were transferred to Iran by Mahan flight.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry has focused its efforts on attracting voluntarily aid from friends and also from international organizations, Mousavi noted.

The following contributions have so far been received by Iranian Health Ministry from China and by eight Mahan cargo flights:

1. About 350,000 coronavirus test kit

2. About 2,400,000 face-masks

3. About 130,000 isolation gown

4. About 120 ventilators and respirators

5. About 2,800 thermometers and pulse oximeter

6. About 13,000 protective goggles

7. About 160,000 face and head protectors

8. About 50 boxes of special anti-COVID19 drug

Mousavi went on to say that many contributions, including about 32,000 kg packed aid are waiting for the next flights to be transferred to Iran.

Head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Kianoush Jahanpour said that so far 11,364 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus in the country and 514 of them have died due to the virus and 3,529 have also recovered.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message outlined the health ministry's requirements to fight coronavirus pandemic.

"Iranian care personnel are courageously battling #COVID19 on frontlines," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Their efforts are stymied by vast shortages caused by restrictions on our people's access to medicine/equipment," he added.

"Most urgent needs are outlined below."

