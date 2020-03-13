Iran's Mousavi slams US' version on human rights

Abbas Mousavi stated on Friday that a regime that officially assassinates, hosts hated terrorist groups, is openly and purposefully racist, threatens to destroy historic and cultural centers and is addicted to systematic lies, is not in the position to comment on the highly-respected concept of human rights and to prescribe for other independent states.

Reacting to US State Department's annual report on the human rights situation in Iran, Mousavi noted that the US regime has no political, legal and moral credibility to comment on human rights, stating that the regime whose president proudly commands the assassination of the most dignified sons of Iran, and whose accomplices like the Secretary of State and Iran's special envoy are disgracefully hosting the most abhorrent anti-Iranian terrorist groups, have nothing to do with the highly respected concept of human rights.

The diplomat highlighted that a regime whose president speaks openly about racism, defends the religious discrimination with effrontery, views women as an instrument of sensuality, bans other people from traveling to the United States simply because of their religion and race, and in spite of all international regulations and norms, threatens to destroy the cultural centers of the countries, is an ally of the child-killing Zionist regime and the Saudi regime, is not in a position to prescribe human rights advice for other states.

