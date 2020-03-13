Shamkhani: َAssassination of Gen. Soleimani connected to assault on al-Taji base

Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account that on a visit to Iraq, he has asked Iraqi officials to identify the domestic perpetrators of the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi.

There seem to be some connections between the assassination plot and the US claim of a rocket attack on al-Taji base in Baghdad, he stated.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) confirmed in a statement on Friday that the airstrikes targeted Iraqi Hezbollah bases in response to rocket attacks on al-Taji camp in northern Baghdad.

The bombers struck the Iraqi - Syrian border areas after the US-led coalition base in al-Taji was targeted by 19 Katyusha rockets Wednesday night, 30 kilometers north of Baghdad.

According to the latest reports, four US and British troops were killed and four others were wounded in the attack.

9455**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish