Iran urges Trump to review US forces' presence, behavior in region

In response to the US President's remarks on the responsibility of recent attacks in Iraq, he said the United States cannot hold others accountable for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the reaction of Iraqi people to the assassination and killing of Iraqi commanders and warriors by indugling in a blame game.

Instead of dangerous actions and leveling baseless accusations, Trump has to fundamentally revise the presence and behavior of his forces in the region and strongly avoid spreading the virus of projection and making the allegation to justify irrational behavior and evade responsibility, he added.

The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) confirmed in a statement on Friday that airstrikes have targeted Iraqi Hezbollah bases in response to rocket attacks on al-Taji camp in northern Baghdad.

The bombers struck the Iraqi - Syrian border areas after a US-led coalition base in al-Taji was targeted by 19 Katyusha rockets Wednesday night, 30 kilometers north of Baghdad.

According to the latest reports, four US and British troops were killed and four others were wounded in the attack.

9455**1424

