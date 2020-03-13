Iran's aluminum capacity production to rise by 60 percent

The statistical tables of the Roadmap of the Mine and Mining Industries of the country indicate that the country's aluminum production capacity reached 422,000 tons in 2017, and production amounted to 337,000 tons and in addition, the production of alumina powder amounted to 220,000 tons.

Last Iranian year (starting on March 21), alumina powder production with an increase of 9,000 tons reached 229,000 tons, and production of aluminum ingots with an increase of 48,000 tons reached to 385 tons compared to 2017.

This year's production of aluminum ingots is predicted to reach 629,000 tons, with its realization a 244,000 ton- increase will be recorded compared to last year's performance.

In addition, the country's aluminum production capacity is also expected to record 775,000 tons, which will be achieved by activating the Southern Aluminum Complex (Salco).

According to the document, for the production of alumina powder in 2020 and 2021, the production of 267,000 tons is envisaged and it is unchanged, and in the field of aluminum ingot production, the figure is 629,000 ton, which is stable.

