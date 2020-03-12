Embassy warns Iranians living in Hungary against coronavirus threat

Given the emergency state in the country as of March 21 across the country, the statement called on the Iranians, especially students to avoid attending gatherings and make special effort in protecting yourselves and others.

The embassy also called on the students' families to avoid traveling to the country, as Hungary has banned Iranian, Italian, South Korean and Chinese nationals' visits to the country.

The statement appealed the Iranians residing in Hungary to have necessary cooperation with the country's government at the critical conditions.

Hungarian government has announced that violators of the emergency state will face legal and criminal actions.

