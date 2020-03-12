Mar 13, 2020, 12:04 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83712138
0 Persons

Tags

Embassy warns Iranians living in Hungary against coronavirus threat

Embassy warns Iranians living in Hungary against coronavirus threat

Belgrade, March 12, IRNA – Iran's Embassy in Budapest in a statement on Thursday urged all Iranians living in Hungary to avoid traveling around the country as an emergency situation was declared in the country to contain spread of coronavirus.

Given the emergency state in the country as of March 21 across the country, the statement called on the Iranians, especially students to avoid attending gatherings and make special effort in protecting yourselves and others.

The embassy also called on the students' families to avoid traveling to the country, as Hungary has banned Iranian, Italian, South Korean and Chinese nationals' visits to the country.

The statement appealed the Iranians residing in Hungary to have necessary cooperation with the country's government at the critical conditions.

Hungarian government has announced that violators of the emergency state will face legal and criminal actions.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags