UN urges int'l support for Iran in fight against coronavirus outbreak

Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric made the remarks on Thursday in response to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's letter to Guterres.

"We have received a copy of Zarif's letter," he said, noting that UN chief is deeply concerned about spread of coronavirus in Iran, as Iran is one of the countries severely affected by the virus.

Secretary general has voiced solidarity with the Iranian government and nation in the fight against the virus and appreciated them for their efforts to counter it, Dujarric said, noting that he believes that Iran can take advantage of UN institutes' supports including World Health Organization.

He is also aware about shortage of medicine which has made fighting the virus very difficult, UN spokesperson said, noting that he has also urged member states to provide Iran with necessary facilities at the difficult moments.

