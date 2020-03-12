Leader orders army to set up sanitary, treatment headquarters to organize public services

Given the evidences that the outbreak may have been a "biological attack", the move can have a biological defense combat aspect to it o overcoming it could add to the national authority and power, the Leader pointed out.

In the message, the Supreme Leader also thanked armed forces for the services they provide to contain the virus and stressed the need for continuing and increasing the efforts in the field.

It is necessary for the services to be provided within the framework of a sanitary and treatment headquarters and in addition to treatment and setting up treatment centers including field hospitals, further spread of the virus should be taken into account using essential procedures, the message added.

Ayatollah Khamenei hoped that the Iranian nation will always emerge victorious and enjoy security and good health with the God's blessing and special support of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten His reappearance).

