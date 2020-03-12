Mar 12, 2020, 7:45 PM
Zarif: US hinders sales of medicine, medical equipment to Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

Tehran, March 12, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the US sanctions on legal trade and American officials' recent prerequisites for hampering sales of medicine and medical equipment have created serious obstacles for the efforts in line with fighting coronavirus.

In the letter, a copy of which was sent to all international organizations' chiefs and foreign ministers of all countries, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for lifting all US' illegal and unilateral sanctions in order to be able to counter the highly contagious virus.

Despite Iran's scientific capabilities and commitment to its health system to combat the spread of coronavirus, the US sanctions have challenged its efforts to contain the highly contagious virus, Zarif said.

He called for an immediate stop of the US economic terrorism against the Iranian people and highlighted the duty of the UN and member-states to accompany the Iranian people in their demand to lift the US sanctions.

The Iranian foreign minister also called on Guterres to publish the letter as a document of the General Assembly and Security Council.

