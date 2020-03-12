Zarif: US hinders sales of medicine, medical equipment to Iran amid coronavirus outbreak

In the letter, a copy of which was sent to all international organizations' chiefs and foreign ministers of all countries, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for lifting all US' illegal and unilateral sanctions in order to be able to counter the highly contagious virus.

Despite Iran's scientific capabilities and commitment to its health system to combat the spread of coronavirus, the US sanctions have challenged its efforts to contain the highly contagious virus, Zarif said.

He called for an immediate stop of the US economic terrorism against the Iranian people and highlighted the duty of the UN and member-states to accompany the Iranian people in their demand to lift the US sanctions.

The Iranian foreign minister also called on Guterres to publish the letter as a document of the General Assembly and Security Council.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish